Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

