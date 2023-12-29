Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 36 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Shares of ELV opened at $468.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $515.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.40 and a 200 day moving average of $456.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

