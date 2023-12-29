Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in General Mills by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 268,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 389,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in General Mills by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

