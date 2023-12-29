Bank of America Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AlloVir from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AlloVir from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

AlloVir Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AlloVir by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,194 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $850,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $2,501,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

