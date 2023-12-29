Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on BASFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $13.44 on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

