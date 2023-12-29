Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BASFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Stock Down 0.6 %

BASFY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

