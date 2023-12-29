Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Battery Future Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Battery Future Acquisition were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BFAC remained flat at $10.85 during trading hours on Friday. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,151. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

