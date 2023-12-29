BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $154.92 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.74 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 29.16%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.