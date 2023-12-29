Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance

Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.73.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.