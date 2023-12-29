Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.