Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

