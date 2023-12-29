Benchmark Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $5.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $3.26 on Friday. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

