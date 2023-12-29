Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 16,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 72.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.2674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 84.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

