BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.33

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 21050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

BeWhere Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider BeWhere Holdings Inc. acquired 344,500 shares of BeWhere stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$82,680.00. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

