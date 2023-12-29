Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.