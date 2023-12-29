Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.36. 297,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 795,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biomea Fusion by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

