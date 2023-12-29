BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 1,165.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioVie by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioVie by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,475. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

