Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $20.30 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $20.30 million and $90,256.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 496,649,856.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.06 or 0.00988679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00145941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026660 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 75.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

