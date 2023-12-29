Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 345,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 383,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

