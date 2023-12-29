Bittensor Price Tops $293.20 on Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $6.69 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $293.20 or 0.00684095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 5,940,478 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 5,938,440. The last known price of Bittensor is 293.03724699 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,500,238.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

