BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $814.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $715.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

