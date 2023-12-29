BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $814.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $715.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

