Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.61

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 432627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLND. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blend Labs by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.