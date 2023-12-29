Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.67

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 523856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

