Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 61 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.