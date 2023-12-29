Blossom Wealth Management Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.92. 1,023,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,909. The company has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.70 and its 200 day moving average is $430.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.22 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.