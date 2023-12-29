BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. BlueLinx comprises approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of BlueLinx worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BlueLinx by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $115.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $117.09.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

