BMO Capital Markets Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE CMS opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after acquiring an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

