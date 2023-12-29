Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. 262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,122. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 966,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

