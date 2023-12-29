Brett A. Reber Sells 612 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $18,916.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQBK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

