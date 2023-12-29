Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $548.01 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

