Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $97.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
