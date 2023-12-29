Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $97.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after buying an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.