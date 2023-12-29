Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 8551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

