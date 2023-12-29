Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,330. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.30.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.