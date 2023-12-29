Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 149,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

