Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Century Communities worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $299,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 41.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $2,632,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.17. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,932. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $92.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.