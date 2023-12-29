Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $115.51. 18,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.58.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

