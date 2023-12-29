Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LGI Homes worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.01. 7,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,468. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.