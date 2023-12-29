Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $40.94 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. 599,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,360. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.