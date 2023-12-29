Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.33.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

MC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. 34,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.11 and a beta of 1.42. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.