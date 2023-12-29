Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,856. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

