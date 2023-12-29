Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

