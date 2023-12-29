Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $765,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $216,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 141.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,206. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.