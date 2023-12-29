Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,868. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

