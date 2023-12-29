Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,620,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 64,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,999. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

