Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.55. 191,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.68 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

