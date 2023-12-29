Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.54.

PTC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,836. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

