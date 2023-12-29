Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.72. 17,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,151. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $156.76 and a one year high of $224.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day moving average of $200.87.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.