Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of NV5 Global worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,251. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $142.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

