Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 488 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 61.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MasTec by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MasTec by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in MasTec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,071. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

