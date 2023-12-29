Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,070 shares of company stock worth $2,376,415. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 34,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,014. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

